Cast of 'Unbreak My Heart' join 'It's Showtime.' ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – In one stage, ABS-CBN and GMA flaunted their biggest collaborations as the lead stars of “Unbreak My Heart” graced the debut of “It’s Showtime!” on GTV Channel, Saturday.

Just months after the two media giants announced their partnership to produce a series, “Showtime” began its new chapter in a Kapuso station – marking yet another milestone in Philippine television.

Award-winning actress Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia joined Kapuso artists Gabbi Garcia and Richard Yap on “Showtime” stage to promote the ongoing “Unbreak My Heart” which airs on Viu Channel and GMA-7.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Making their appearance extra special was Kapuso singer Christian Bautista, who started his singing career with ABS-CBN, as he sang the official soundtrack of the series “You Are Everything.”

For many, the collaboration of ABS-CBN and GMA for “Unbreak My Heart” was the start of squashing the “network war” perceived by the audience for many years.

It was further strengthened when the two networks surprised the Filipino viewers with another partnership, this time, with “Showtime” airing on GTV.

During the contract signing, GMA-7 Chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon stressed that the TV war is over, adding that they are eyeing more collaborations moving forward.

“It’s Showtime!” debut on GTV also brought many Kapuso stars in the opening number such as Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, Mark Bautista, Rayver Cruz, Rodjun Cruz, and Pokwang which delighted many netizens.

In fact, #GnaGsaShowtime took the top trending spot on Twitter on Saturday.

Beginning July 1, “It’s Showtime!” found a new home with GTV aside from Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

Meanwhile, "Unbreak My Heart" airs on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 11:25 p.m. on GTV. It is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It streams 48-hour advanced episodes on Viu and iWantTFC.