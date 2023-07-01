Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA – Very few saw this coming several years back but on Saturday, ABS-CBN and GMA marked a historic milestone on Philippine television when “It’s Showtime!” officially debuted on GTV Channel.

“Showtime” hosts introduced themselves to the madlang Kapuso in an elaborate and never-before-seen style, as ABS-CBN and GMA stars united in one stage to start a new chapter for the noontime program.

Unkabogable superstar Vice Ganda and prime actress Anne Curtis led the grand opening production that paved the way for their co-hosts and guests’ performances – enough to create a loud buzz on social media, taking the top trending spot on Twitter.

“It’s really happening. Wala nang titindi sa pinakamatinding plot twist ng taon,” Vice said in the opening gap.

Joining Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario on the dance floor were Kapuso brothers Rodjun and Rayver Cruz, who was also a former Kapamilya artist.

Amy Perez and Jolina Magdangal also entertained the viewers with their rendition of “Together Forever” with comedienne Pokwang.

Meanwhile, Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz shared the stage with singing champions Erik Santos and Kapuso singer Mark Bautista.

GMA’s leading ladies Barbie Forteza and Sanya Lopez made the momentous TV event even more significant as they graced a Kapamilya show for the first time.

“Showtime” also brought Alexa Ilacad, Belle Mariano and Chie Filomeno in the opening number, who excitedly greeted the madlang Kapuso.

But it was Vice Ganda’s production number that solidified the collaboration between the two media giants. The mainstay host rode a helicopter from ABS-CBN compound to GMA Network and performed in the Kapuso territory.

Beginning July 1, “It’s Showtime!” found a new home with GTV aside from Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

