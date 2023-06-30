Hosts hoping to guest Kapuso stars on 'Showtime'

'It's Showtime' hosts are hoping to guest Kapuso stars in the show. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – As “It’s Showtime” formalized its transfer to GMA Network-owned GTV Channel, the hosts of the noontime program are hoping to get Kapuso stars also on the show.

According to Kim Chiu, they have been in talks about the possible guesting of some GMA artists in the show once they start airing on GTV on July 1, Saturday.

“Isa din 'yun sa mga exciting na napag-usapan ng ‘Showtime’ sa pagpasok namin sa GTV is mag-ge-guest na nga 'yung mga Kapuso stars sa ‘Showtime,’” she said after the contract signing between ABS-CBN Corp. and GMA Network.

Chiu also added that it will be a refreshing for Filipino viewers and also a new experience for them as Kapamilya stars.

She admitted that she talked about the move of “Showtime" to GTV to her boyfriend Xian Lim, who is with GMA-7.

“Sabi ko, 'Uy baka mag-guest ka sa ‘Showtime.’ Nakakatuwa na 'yung mundo ng showbiz, sabi nga nung mga boss ng GMA kanina, ‘network war is finally over.’ Lahat kami emosyonal at hindi makapaniwala. Hanggang ngayon lumulutang pa rin kami sa mga nangyayaring blessing,” Chiu continued.

Meanwhile, Anne Curtis is similarly excited to see stars from GMA on the ‘Showtime’ stage in the future. She is most hopeful to see her younger sister Jasmine on the noontime program.

“I’m grateful now that I can get to celebrate and enjoy both worlds. Everything fell into place. We are where we meant to be,” she said.

Vice Ganda, on the other hand, assured viewers that they will not waste the opportunity given to them by GMA-7, citing the struggles ABS-CBN and the show in the past few years.

Vice explained that it is during the toughest times when they become more eager to perform and showcase their talents.

“Tuwing may ganito namang pangyayari, 'yung medyo hindi maganda at 'di pabor sa programa at ABS, mas lalo kami nagpupursige. Mas lalong nai-ignite 'yung passion namin, 'yung skills, 'yung talents nung mga kasama namin sa programa. Mas lalo naming ginagalingan kasi araw-araw may hamon na magpatunay ulit,” the comedian said.

“Kailangan namin ng mga tao na kakapitan at para magpakapit sa 'min, kailangan namin magpatunay lagi. Patutunayan namin araw-araw na mayroon kaming ibibigay sa lamesa.”

Aside from GTV, “It’s Showtime!” will still be airing on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.