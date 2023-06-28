Top executives of ABS-CBN and GMA Network sign a contract for 'It's Showtime' to air on GTV. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — It’s a done deal.

A week after announcing the historic move to air “It’s Showtime” on GTV, ABS-CBN Corp. on Wednesday inked its agreement with GMA Network to formalize the transfer of the noontime program.

Top executives of both media giants were present in yet another Philippine TV milestone at the contract signing held at the Seda Hotel Vertis North in Quezon City.

Representing ABS-CBN were chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, and chief operating officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, while GMA was represented by chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon, president and COO Gilberto Duavit Jr., senior vice president for programming Annette Gozon-Valdes, and executive vice president and chief finance officer Felipe Yalong.

"Malugod po naming tinatanggap ang 'Showtime' sa GTV," said Gozon.

Last week, the Kapamilya network confirmed speculations that “It's Showtime” led by comedy superstar Vice Ganda was transferring to GTV starting July 1.

“It’s Showtime” will also air on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live.

The transfer became possible after TV5 sealed an agreement with Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, who left GMA after a fallout with TAPE Inc. which produces the long-running noontime show “Eat Bulaga.”

TV5 decided to give the 12 noon timeslot to the trio and earlier proposed to move “It's Showtime” to 4:30 p.m.

But it appeared that the two networks did not reach an agreement and ultimately led to the exit of the program from TV5 and move to the GTV.

