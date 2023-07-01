Sharon Cuneta, Tonton Gutierrez reunite in new film



MANILA -- After more than two decades of not making a film together, Sharon Cuneta is reunited on the big screen with her '90s leading man Tonton Gutierrez in the forthcoming film, “A Mother and Son’s Story.”

“We saw each other in a showbiz occasion, but that was off camera and years ago,” Gutierrez told ABS-CBN News in the recent celebrity golf tournament of Solar Union and Phinma Solar Corp. at Wack Wack Golf and Country Club.

“That was the birthday party of a friend. ‘A Mother and Son’s Story’ is our new movie together. After so many years of not working together, it was a good experience again to be working with Sharon.”

So far, Gutierrez and Cuneta have wrapped up their scenes together in their new film. Gutierrez plays a guy who’s pursuing Cuneta in the story. They met in a dating app, courtesy of the son, played by Alden Richards.

“The first day was when I brought her home from our date,” Gutierrez said. “Then the second day showed scenes from our date, touring her sa farm ko in Tagaytay.

“Sharon commented that after 30 years, we are still doing the same thing in our movies. She was very bubbly and talkative when we saw each other. Chika ng chika to everybody.”

“A Mother and Son’s Story” is a possible entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) this December. At the helm is director Nuel Naval from a script by Mel Mendoza del Rosario.

Gutierrez’s most memorable film with Cuneta was his first salvo on the big screen, “Sana’y Wala ng Wakas” (1986), with Dina Bonnevie and Cherie Gil, directed by Leroy Salvador.

“Everything was new to me when I did that movie,” Gutierrez recalled. “I was new in the industry. Bago ko silang lahat na kakilala.

“Everything was memorable while we were making that film. Ang dami kong kapalpakan in acting. Ang dami nilang tinuturo sa akin.”

Gutierrez’s award-winning turn in Eddie Garcia’s “Saan Nagtatago ang Pag-ibig” was his sixth film. He earned three trophies from the PMPC (Philippine Movie Press Club) Star Awards for the Movies, Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) and Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP).

Gutierrez got his coveted Gawad Urian best actor trophy in Carlitos Siguion-Reyna’s “Abot Kamay ang Pangarap” (1996).

Meanwhile, Gutierrez described his recent golf tournament as fun. “At least the weather was good the whole morning,” he shared. “When we started, it was cloudy. We thought it might rain, pero hindi naman. It didn’t rain at all.”

He was joined by his actress-wife, Glydel Mercado.

