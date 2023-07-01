LOOK: Ex-Kapamilya stars reunite with ‘Showtime’ hosts

Rayver Cruz, Pokwang, Mark Bautista, and Christian Bautista reunited with Kapamilya stars on 'It's Showtime.' ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – The collaboration of ABS-CBN and GMA not only brought “It’s Showtime!” to GTV Channel, but also reunited some of the former Kapamilya stars and the noontime show hosts.

On Saturday, familiar faces joined “Showtime” hosts in their debut on its new home GTV -- such as Rayver Cruz, Pokwang, Mark Bautista, and Christian Bautista.

Cruz, alongside his brother Rodjun, stepped on the “Showtime” stage once again as he shared the dance floor with Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario.

This was the first time he performed on the noontime show since he transferred to GMA Network in 2018.

The actor-dancer was a former Star Magic artist and did a handful of projects with ABS-CBN for at least 15 years. He was last seen on a Kapamilya show when he became part of the series “Bagani” in 2018.

Meanwhile, comedienne Pokwang joined hosts Amy Perez and Jolina Magdangal when they performed “Together Forever” in the opening number.

Before becoming a Kapuso artist, Pokwang spent almost two decades of her showbiz career with ABS-CBN – having been part of many Kapamilya shows in the past including “We Will Survive” and “Banana Sundae.”

Mark and Christian, on the other hand, were tapped to be part of the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” hurados.

Mark was also part of the opening production as he sang with fellow singing champion Erik Santos and “Showtime” hosts Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz.

Both Kapuso singers have a history with ABS-CBN as Mark started his acting career in 2003 with ABS-CBN’s “Sarah the Teen Princess.” He was with the Kapamilya network until 2010.

Christian began his singing career with ABS-CBN in 2003 when he placed third runner up in “Star in a Million” which was won by Santos.

He, then, became part of the Sunday variety show “ASAP” until 2013.

Beginning July 1, “It’s Showtime!” found a new home with GTV aside from Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.