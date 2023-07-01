Vice performs at GMA Network Center as ‘Showtime’ debuts on GTV

Vice Ganda performs at the GMA Network Center as 'It's Showtime!' debuts on GTV. ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – Several days ago, he warned viewers about “It’s Showtime’s” debut on GMA-owned GTV channel: “Ayoko ng puchu-puchu.”

And he lived up to expectations.

Vice Ganda marked the historic collaboration of ABS-CBN and GMA in his own style as he surprised the madlang people by riding a helicopter from Mother Ignacia before descending at the GMA Network Center.

As part of the grand opening number, the mainstay host of the noontime program proceeded in front of the Kapuso building and performed “Glad You Came” with several GMA employees and staff.

This, for many netizens, solidified the television milestone etched by the two media giants in the Philippines when they both agreed to air “Showtime” on GTV Channel.

“Ang sarap ng pagtanggap at pagmamahal n’yo dyan,” Vice said after the opening number.

The show fittingly trended no. 1 on Twitter as soon as it began, as it also brought some big names from GMA-7 to join them in welcoming the madlang Kapuso.

Kapuso leading ladies Barbie Forteza and Sanya Lopez, singers Mark Bautista and Christian Bautista, and performers Rodjun and Rayver Cruz joined the “Showtime” hosts on Saturday.

Beginning July 1, “It’s Showtime!” found a new home with GTV aside from Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.