"Four Kings and a Queen," the concert of Pops Fernandez and veteran OPM hitmakers Rey Valera, Hajji Alejandro, Nonoy Zuñiga and Marco Sison, will no longer push through in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 1 after the production team was possibly exposed to COVID-19.

In a social media post, the show's producer Amore Entertainment said the Las Vegas show has been rescheduled to July 10 at the same venue, the Sahara Event Center.

"All of our artists and production staff are going to be quarantined for several days to ensure that our shows will be free from public health harm. As we know, this virus is very contagious. We believe that this is the most responsible thing to do for all concerned. All tickets purchased from our ticket agents, Eventbrite, and friends will all be honored on July 10 at the same venue -- Sahara Event Center at 5 p.m.," it said.

Amore Entertainment added that the show in Bally's Atlantic City on July 9 will push through "as there will be no changes on this show date."

Fernandez also reposted the statement on her Instagram page.

The two-month US concert tour started last June 25 in Rohnert Park, Northern California. It marks Fernandez's first team up with Valera, Alejandro, Zuñiga and Sison.