Former Vice President Leni Robredo and now-Angat Buhay chairperson Leni Robredo poses with volunteer artists during the foundation's launch on Friday.

MANILA — Primetime leading ladies Janine Gutierrez and Iza Calzado, as well as OPM icon Jolina Magdangal, were among the stars who trooped Friday to the launch of the Angat Buhay foundation, a non-government organization led by former Vice President Leni Robredo.

Magdangal co-hosted the program’s livestream with fellow actress Camille Prats, while the likes of The Company took the stage with performances.

Camille Prats and Jolina Magdangal co-host the Angat Buhay launch livestream.

Screen veterans Cherry Pie Picache, Agot Isidro, Leo Martinez, and Pinky Amador also showed support for Angat Buhay, as did beauty queen Lara Quigaman, performer Gab Valenciano, and comedians Jun Sabayton and Mama Loi.

Most if not all of the showbiz personalities who attended the event were also volunteers during the presidential campaign of Robredo.

Apart from being Robredo’s campaign slogan for her bid for presidency, Angat Buhay was also the name of her anti-poverty program as vice president.

The namesake NGO and volunteer network will focus on four key areas, according to Robredo: food security and nutrition, education, disaster relief and rehabilitation, and community engagement.

The initial funding of the foundation will be sourced from an auction and sale of some artworks and other items Robredo received during the campaign.