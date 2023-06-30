Marco Gumabao, Cristine Reyes team up for series

MANILA -- Even before Cristine Reyes and Marco Gumabao officially became a couple early this year, there was already a project for the two -- a TV remake of the '80s movie “Minsan Pa Nating Hagkan ang Nakaraan.”

The four-decade-old film of Vilma Santos, Eddie Garcia and Christopher de Leon, megged by Marilou Diaz-Abaya, will now be turned into a teleserye with director is Jerome Pobocan.

“What the public didn’t know, this project was given to Cristine and I even before,” Gumabao told ABS-CBN News. “Nakaplano na ‘to talaga. Hindi pa kami coming out in public.

“People were insinuating there was a promo that’s why we’re doing publicity. We were not able to take off right away because the role of Mr. Eddie Garcia, we were still looking for an actor."

Cesar Montano is making a comeback in the teleserye after years of not doing one.

Gumabao felt initially nervous since “Minsan Pa Nating Hagkan ang Nakaraan” marks the first time he is working with someone he’s in a relationship with.

“Cristine is also like that. It makes us feel young. Nakaka-bagets that we are suddenly a pair here. It’s easier to work with someone na love mo talaga at the same time,” he said.

He disclosed the teleserye has sexy scenes, "but not bastos" because it’s for Viva TV. “It’s really a teleserye. Everyone on the set worked very light. We’re all very happy,” he said.

Going puiblic

Coming out in the open as sweethearts was a joint decision for Gumabao and Reyes. “She didn’t know I would do it,” Gumabao said. “She was surprised when I posted our photo together on Instagram.”

Last month, the pair was seen at the Newport Performing Arts Theater where they watched “Ang Huling El Bimbo.”

“I’m a fan of the songs of The Eraserheads,” Gumabao said. “So when we watched it, the musical was really nice. Nakaka-iyak siya when we watched.”

Gumabao and Reyes first worked together in Don Cuaresma’s “Abay Babes” (2018). After that, they became close working out together with Jake Cuenca.

Admittedly, Reyes is Gumabao’s “happy crush” even before. “Although I was not revealing anything to her,” he disclosed. “I didn’t want to create anything then. I was just a gentleman dealing with her. Things can change and hearts can be changed also.”

Filming in Singapore

Last year, Gumabao starred in a Wattpad series that was shot in Singapore and where he played the male lead in “The Girl He Never Noticed.”

“I think they told the Singaporean production team that they were eyeing me to play the male lead and the team did their due diligence,” Gumabao said. “They looked for my films. Viva also sent them clips of my past films like ‘Just a Stranger.’

He filmed in Singapore for one-and-a-half months or a total of 18 shooting days. “A lot happened in Singapore,” Gumabao shared. “I had COVID while I was there, but nothing serious sa symptoms.”

He was paired with his Malaysian leading lady, Tess Pang. “Tess was a good actress,” Gumabao said. “If you’re a good actress, magaling kang magbigay sa co-actor mo. Everything was really smooth. All in all, I was happy with the whole thing.”

As far as a Season 2 will be planned soon, Gumabao can only keep his fingers crossed. Six months after it was aired, “The Girl He Never Noticed” is still going viral.

“It goes to show that if you find the girl you really love, you are willing to change,” Gumabao said. “Even if the person doesn’t ask you to change, you will do it voluntarily. So I think that’s my biggest take-away in that series.

“You can have all the money in the world. You can have every material thing. But it is love that will really change you. That’s the highlight of the story.”

Gumabao is also part of the cast of Viva One’s new series, “Deadly Love,” directed by Derick Cabrido. Jaclyn Jose topbills the cast, with McCoy de Leon and Louise de los Reyes.

The series was shot in Quezon for a total of 18 days, although cast and crew stayed in the location for nearly a month.

Happy man

Gumabao is admittedly happy lately, not just because of his love life. “It’s not only love life that makes someone happy,” he insisted. “A lot of other things can make you happy. There’s your work, your career, future plans. Everything is good.”

Gumabao has released three films since the start of 2023. He was first seen in Jalz Zarate’s “Spellbound,” opposite Bela Padilla, Darryl Yap’s “Martyr or Murderer” and Jason Paul Laxamana’s “Baby Boy, Baby Girl,” where he worked anew with Kylie Verzosa

“Martyr or Murderer, the second installment of the “Maid in Malacañang” trilogy, apparently brought Gumabao and Reyes closer together. In fact, the two were even spotted in Siargao.

Gumabao and Reyes first worked together in the teleserye, “Tubig at Langis,” back in 2016. They have formed a solid friendship through the years.

In “Martyr or Murderer,” the two actors worked together anew. Gumabao played the young Ferdinand Marcos, while Reyes was Imee Marcos.

Recently, they started hanging out a lot, even working out together. Their photos in Siargao surfaced on social media last March, although those were reportedly taken last January. They went scuba diving. They were also seen buying things for their fur babies.

The two stars are both single. Gumabao, 28, refused to label their relationship. Reyes, 34, has been separated from Ali Khatibi since 2016. They have an eight-year-old together, Amara.

Gumabao has kept mum about his private life for a long time. “I’m not inclined to post anything regarding my love life,” he explained.

“I’m an actor who is not in a love team to share what happens in my personal life. As much as possible, I would like to keep my private life away from the public or social media.

“If there’s something that comes out, let it be. But I will not talk to brag about my love life. You don’t have to show the people what’s happening behind posts. You can be happy without bragging about your relationship on social media.”

