LOOK: Xyriel Manabat admits getting a nose job

MANILA -- Young actress Xyriel Manabat turned to social media to share her photos after undergoing nose enhancement.

In the comment section of her Instagram post, Manabat admitted that she got nose job.

She also reacted to a netizen who doubted that she only had her nose done.

"hi whats the point of denying po? Its something to be proud of... im being honest and transparent Ofc whole po magbabago kasi nasa center po ng face ang nose and may madadamay at maapektuhan po talga na part ng face kaya magbabago po talaga whole face... cmmnsnse come on," Manabat wrote.

Last month, Manabat, who joined Star Magic’s Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023, urged the public to respect every body.

Manabat started her showbiz career after joining Star Circle Quest in 2009. She was also part of ABS-CBN series "Wildflower" as the young Lily/Ivy Aguas.

Currently, Manabat is part of the hit Kapamilya series "Dirty Linen" which is now on its second season.

