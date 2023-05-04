Xyriel Manabat urges public to respect every body

Xyriel Manabat walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Former child actress Xyriel Manabat on Thursday spoke up about body positivity, inspiring others to be confident in their own skin.

In an interview during Star Magic’s Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023, Manabat confessed that she was initially apprehensive about joining the event, saying she wasn’t sure if she’s mentally and physically prepared.

Despite this, Manabat decided to take part in the event which aims to spread a positive message.

When asked why she think it is important to respect every body, Manabat said: “Kasi po I believe na hindi po siya dapat ikinakahiya or ikinaka-sorry and mas lalong hindi siya dapat ikinaka-settle lang.”

“Our body is never less. Our body should be celebrated, respected and defended. We should not justify someone na magtangka na mag-disrespect ng body natin in any way,” she added.

For Manabat, everyone should be allowed to feel comfortable in their own skin, without the pressure to conform to society's narrow beauty standards.

While it seems just like yesterday when she appeared as the endearing child star on television, Manabat is now an 18-year-old young lady.

Manabat started her showbiz career after joining Star Circle Quest in 2009.

Currently, Manabat is part of ABS-CBN's hit series "Dirty Linen," which is now on its second season.