MANILA -- OPM band December Avenue and actress and recording artist Belle Mariano have joined forces for the new single "Wala Nang Iba," which was released on various streaming music platforms on Friday.

Its official lyric video is also available on the official YouTube channel of the band.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Composed by Jet Danao and Zel Bautista, the song was arranged by December Avenue and produced by December Avenue and Kyle Cayton of Tower of Doom.

Fans of the band and Mariano showed their support to their idols as the hashtags #decemBELLEavenue and DECEMBER AVENUE X BELLE became trending topics on the microblogging site Twitter.

In their previous social media post, the OPM band expressed their happiness doing a collaboration with Mariano.

Known foremost as an actress after the phenomenal success of the series “He’s Into Her” with Donny Pangilinan, Mariano also made a splash in her debut year as a recording artist.

In November 2022, she clinched back-to-back trophies at the 35th Awit Awards — Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Song for “Sigurado.”

Just last week, Mariano released "Somber," the first of her two-part sophomore album.

December Avenue is known for heartbreak tracks like "Sa Ngalan ng Pag-ibig," "Bulong," "Huling Sandali," among others.

Related video: