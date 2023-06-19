Actress Belle Mariano will join OPM band December Avenue in their upcoming single.

In an announcement, December Avenue said that the song will be titled "Wala Nang Iba" and will be released on June 30.

"Tama na ang mindgames! Our newest single #WalaNangIba, a collaboration with the one and only Belle Mariano, is coming out on June 30!" the group said.

Known foremost as an actress after the phenomenal success of the series “He’s Into Her” with Donny Pangilinan, Mariano also made a splash in her debut year as a recording artist.

In November 2022, she clinched back-to-back trophies at the 35th Awit Awards — Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Song for “Sigurado.”

December Avenue is known for heartbreak tracks like "Sa Ngalan ng Pag-ibig," "Bulong," "Huling Sandali," among others.

