Promotional photo for Super Junior’s 11th studio album ‘The Road: Keep on Going,’ scheduled for release on July 12, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@SJOfficial



Veteran K-pop boy band Super Junior is returning to Manila in August for a concert, the show’s local producer announced Thursday.

On its Twitter page, PULP Live World unveiled the poster for the Philippine leg of the iconic group’s “Super Show 9” world tour, which will take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on August 6.

“It's been a long wait, [Philippine] ELFs — and you know we are more than thrilled to usher another unstoppable ‘Super Show,’” PULP said in a Twitter post, addressing the band’s fandom.

The following are the ticket prices:

Super Standing E/L/F - P12,000

Super Seated - P12,000

Upper Box A - P7,500

Upper Box B - P6,500

Gen Ad A - P4,500

Gen Ad B - P3,500

Tickets will be available starting July 17 noon via SM Ticket Outlets, according to Pulp.

The group last visited Manila in December 2019.

Debuting in 2005, Super Junior is among the “second generation” K-pop acts that contributed to expanding the global popularity of the “Korean wave” or South Korea’s pop culture. Its hit songs include “Sorry Sorry,” “Bonamana” and “Mr. Simple.”

The band is set to release its 11th full-length album, titled “The Road: Keep on Going,” in July 12.

