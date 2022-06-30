Princess Punzalan admits getting an abortion at 15

Former actress Princess Punzalan got real in an Instagram clip where she admitted getting an abortion when she was just 15 years old.

Punzalan, who shocked netizens with her revelation, said it was fear that made her decide to get an abortion.

“When I was 15, I got pregnant. I had an abortion because I was afraid of my mom and because the guy would not stand up for the baby,” Punzalan said.

Years later, Punzalan married and tried to get pregnant. However, her almost five-year marriage did not bear any child.

“At 19, I found a guy who would marry me. For four and a half years, we tried, but I didn’t get pregnant. That marriage dissolved,” she added.

Punzalan previously married TV host Willie Revillame in 1990.

In her mid-30s, Punzalan married again but still had difficulty getting pregnant. As a result, the couple decided to adopt.

“We tried for 10 years to get pregnant. I didn’t get pregnant. We tried different kinds of ways to get pregnant, I didn’t. So we adopted. It was a long hard climb to finally find our match,” she said.

“I’m so grateful that the birth mom didn’t decide to kill her 'coz right now I’m so happy with my daughter and I’m very grateful that she is in my life.”

Punzalan is now based in the United States, working as a registered nurse. She was an award-winning actress in the Philippines when she was still in showbiz.

She was most notably known for her iconic role in ABS-CBN series “Mula Sa Puso” as Selina Matias in 1997 to 1999.