Princess Punzalan reenacts the iconic bus explosion scene in 'Mula sa Puso.' Princess Punzalan's Instagram account and SineHub Facebook page

“Walang kupas.”

Veteran actress Princess Punzalan wowed netizens as she recreated her evil reaction in the memorable bus explosion scene of the classic ABS-CBN 1977 series “Mula Sa Puso.”

On Instagram, Punzalan transformed into her character in the series Selina Matias, who was driven by hatred for Via (Claudine Barretto) and her mother Magda (Jacklyn Jose) such that she ordered to blow up the bus Via was supposedly riding.

Selina was seen laughing as she watched Magda lose herself, thinking that her daughter was in the bus that exploded.

Punzalan copied the same evil laugh she did in the scene more than two decades ago, giving fans the same goosebumps and anger they felt when they watched it on television the first time.

“Napanood ko yan! Buong mundo galit sa 'yo,” a netizen recalled in the comment section.

“Childhood flashback. Selina taught me that bad people exists in the world lol... Walang kupas!!” another user said.

“That acting will forever be etched in our memories. You gave an overwhelming performance,” a fan quipped.

“Ang tumatak na tawa ng nag-iisang Selina,” a netizen echoed.

“Mula sa Puso” lasted two years and had a remake in 2011 featuring JM de Guzman, Enrique Gil, and Lauren Young.

