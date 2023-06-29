The eight actors who will join the second season of Netflix's hit survival drama 'Squid Game.' Photo: Twitter/@netflixkcontent

Netflix revealed Thursday additional actors who would join the second season of its hit survival drama "Squid Game," bringing more star power to an already powerhouse cast.

On the social media pages of Netflix K-content, the streaming giant published a photo of the new cast members, which included K-pop stars Choi Seung-hyun (formerly T.O.P of the iconic group Big Bang) and Jo Yuri of the South Korean-Japanese girl group IZ*ONE.

The new additions also include Park Gyu-young and Lee Jin-wook from the apocalyptic horror series "Sweet Home," Kang Ae-sim from "Be Melodramatic," Lee David from "Law School" and "Itaewon Class," Won Ji-an from "D.P.," and Roh Jae-won from the movies "Ditto" and "Missing Yoon."

Netflix earlier announced that Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun would be part of the new season, along with returning cast members Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo.

The company also posted photos of the cast members attending a table reading session.

We're one step closer to SQUID GAME SEASON 2 with a table reading attended by cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Wi Ha-jun, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, and Lee Jin-uk.#squidgame #squidgame2 pic.twitter.com/FW31uJEETR — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) June 29, 2023

Premiering in September 2021, "Squid Game" follows hundreds of financially challenged people who compete for cash in deadly versions of children's games.

The show's first season collected six awards at the 2022 Emmys, including a historic win for Lee Jung-jae in the best drama actor category.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO