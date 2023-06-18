O Yeong-su, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo in a scene from the hit Korean survival series 'Squid Game.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

The deadly game that everyone's been waiting for is coming back with familiar faces and fresh, new players.

Netflix unveiled early Sunday the cast members for the second season of its hit South Korean survival drama "Squid Game."

On the social media pages of Netflix K-content, the streaming giant announced that Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-jun, who were part of the main cast in the first season, will return to the series.

"Squid Game" revolves around hundreds of misfits and criminals who compete for cash in deadly versions of children's games.

In the first season, Lee plays a gambling addict who participates in the games while Wi portrays a police officer who sneaks into the games to look for his missing brother.

Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo, who had guest roles in the first season, are set to reappear on the show.

The new cast members, meanwhile, include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.

Yim debuted as a member of the now-inactive K-pop group ZE:A before pursuing acting. He is best known for starring in the sports romance drama "Run On" and thriller film "Unlocked."

Kang is known for dramas such as "The Heirs" and "When the Camellia Blooms," while Park was among the antagonists in the revenge series "The Glory."

Yang is a hip-hop artist and actor, whose most recent projects include the youth drama "Cheer Up" and action film "Yaksha: Ruthless Operations."

Netflix did not immediately provide details on the new cast members' roles.

"Squid Game" made history as the first non-English-language drama series to become nominated for top drama at the 2022 Emmys, television's equivalent of the Oscars.

It took home six Emmys, including best drama actor for Lee Jung-jae, best guest drama actress for Lee Yu-mi, best directing and three other technical category awards.

