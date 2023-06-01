South Korean singer-rapper T.O.P. Photo: Instagram/@choi_seung_hyun_tttop

Singer-rapper T.O.P announced late Wednesday his departure from the iconic K-pop boy band Big Bang.

"I've already withdrawn," the 35-year-old idol said, replying to a fan who asked on an Instagram post if he had left Big Bang.

"I've already told you guys (fans) that I'm leaving and I'm now facing a new chapter in my life since last year," he said in a separate comment on the post.

The May 29 post showed the artist, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, playing in a music work station. "Still making my albums," he wrote in the post.

YG Entertainment, T.O.P's former label which launched Big Bang in 2006, has not commented on the artist's recent statements.

T.O.P's announcement comes more than a year since he left YG Entertainment. At the time, the company said the artist "will always participate in Big Bang's activities whenever he is able."

In April 2022, Big Bang dropped the single "Still Life," which T.O.P still took part in despite his departure from YG.

Dubbed the "Kings of K-pop," Big Bang is considered one of the most influential K-pop acts, helping spread the "Korean wave" internationally. They are known for hits such as "Fantastic Baby" and "Bang Bang Bang."

