Not seen on TV: ‘Babalik kami, nang may network,’ Judy Ann says as show bids farewell

‘Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan’ host Judy Ann Santos expresses confidence that the show will return on free television, in a behind-the-scenes interview during it final taping day. Facebook: B617 Management

MANILA — In a moment not seen in the aired farewell episode of “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” screen icon Judy Ann Santos expressed confidence that the inspirational program will someday return — with its home network ABS-CBN having a restored broadcast franchise.

The behind-the-scenes footage, released online by B617 Management, an emotional Santos is seen filming her concluding spiel for the episode, this time with a message to viewers bidding goodbye.

Interviewed on the sidelines, Santos recalled the challenges of mounting a TV show amid the coronavirus pandemic, but also how she and her crew drew motivation from the stories of kindness they would share.

“I am so grateful na binigay sa akin ng management itong show na ‘to,” she said.

“Kailangan natin ipakita sa mga tao kung gaano kalayo ang nararating ng kindness. Hindi naman kailangang malaking bagay ang ibigay mo sa isang tao. Kahit smile nga lang ‘yan, kindness na ‘yun. Libre pa. Nakakatuwa na parte ako ng isang programa na nakapagpatuloy ng chain of kindness,” Santos added.

A weekly program about connected stories of kindness and gratitude, “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” was launched in June 2020 as one of the original, pioneering offerings of Kapamilya Channel.

Kapamilya Channel is the cable channel where most ABS-CBN programs migrated, after the network’s free-TV channel was forced off air due to its broadcast franchise denial by a congressional panel.

Watch more in iWantTFC

ABS-CBN has since carried out a widescale digital migration, notably with the launch of the free livestream Kapamilya Online Live, which mostly mirrors the Kapamilya Channel broadcast; and the strengthening of its digital offerings as well as its flagship streaming app iWant TFC.

Santos, who has been a Kapamilya for most of her 35-year acting career, waxed optimistic about the prospect of ABS-CBN eventually returning to free television.

“Positive ako, dahil sa ganda ng show na ito, babalik ang ‘PKM’ — nang may network na kami. Ganiyan ako ka-positive,” Santos said.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC