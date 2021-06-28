Arjo Atayde's 'Bagman' coming to Netflix this July

MANILA – The 2019 action-drama series “Bagman" starring Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde is coming to Netflix next month.

As teased by the streaming platform, the series will become available for viewing starting July 9.

An iWant original series, "Bagman" follows the story of Benjo, a neighborhood barber who landed a job as the governor's henchman and "gets caught up in a dangerous web of crime, corruption and political turmoil."

Produced by Dreamscape Digital and Rein Entertainment, “Bagman” also stars Alan Paule, Yayo Aguila, Chanel Latorre, and Raymond Bagatsing. It was directed by Shugo Praico.

Atayde was named best actor at the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards for his portrayal in "Bagman."

Just last February, Atayde renewed his contract with ABS-CBN in a virtual event billed as "Kapamilya Strong." He became emotional as he talked about being a proud Kapamilya.

"I am a Kapamilya. I am born to be a Kapamilya, and I will stay here no matter what. That's how I am," he said at the time.

