MANILA — It’s been nearly two months since Park Eun-bin won the Grand Prize for Television at the prestigious 59th Baeksang Arts Awards but the South Korean actress is still relishing her moment of glory.

The achievement, after all, is the fulfillment of a years-long dream for the actress, who has been in the entertainment industry for nearly three decades now.

“When I was a child, I really wanted to get a grand prize. That’s why I was very happy when I was finally able to achieve my dream,” Park said through an interpreter at a press conference for her recent fan meeting in Manila, organized by a therapy oil brand that the actress endorses.

The 30-year-old actress bagged the top honor for the drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” where she played an intelligent lawyer with visible autistic traits — a role that put the spotlight on people with the same condition.

Park, who started out as a child model in 1996, said the award was a career highlight, noting how the grand prize is usually given to projects and not to the actors who star in them.

Last year, for instance, the Grand Prize for Television was awarded to “Squid Game,” Netflix’s survival drama that achieved global popularity.

“But this year, it wasn’t ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ that received the grand prize. I received it as Park Eun-bin so it really means a lot to me,” she said.

Park added that she was touched “because other people were happier that I received the award compared to me.”

But after the feat, Park has yet to think about what her next goal is. “After I achieved my goal, I feel like I currently have no goal. It’s because I’m still very happy,” she admitted.

“For now, I still can’t say what my new goal or dream is. I’m still savoring my happy moment. After that, I’ll just look for future projects,” she said.

Next project

Park is currently gearing up for her next drama titled “Diva of the Deserted Island.”

“It’s about a person who got into an accident so she was stranded on a deserted island for 15 years. So the story will revolve around what happens once she’s able to leave the island,” she explained.

“I heard a while back that there are so many islands here in the Philippines so I feel like Filipino fans will be able to relate to the show,” she said.

Park shared she has been practicing her singing for the project since her character is an aspiring singer.

“Hopefully next time, given the chance, I’ll be able to perform my drama’s original soundtrack for the Philippine fans,” she said.

“There’s still a lot of characters that I haven’t portrayed so I’ll pick my projects carefully so I can keep receiving the Filipino fans’ support and energy,” she added.

