LIST: Winners of 59th Baeksang Arts Awards

Screenshot from Netflix K-content YouTube channel.

Actress Park Eun Bin won the grand prize at the recently concluded 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo."

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" also bagged the Best Director Award for Yoo In Shik.

Meanwhile, the Netflix series "The Glory" won Best Drama while Song Hye Kyo got the Best Actress trophy.

The Baeksang Arts Awards seeks to recognize excellence in film, television, and theatre.

The 59th awarding ceremony was held at Paradise City in Incheon and hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, and Park Bo Gum.

Here is the list of winners:

Television Category

Grand Prize: Park Eun Bin - 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'

Best Drama: Netflix's 'The Glory'

Best Entertainment Program: Psick University 'Psick Show'

Best Educational Show: MBC Gyeonam's 'Adult Kim Jang Ha'

Best Director: Yoo In Shik - 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'

Best Screenplay: Park Hae Young - 'My Liberation Notes'

Technical Award: Ryu Seong Hee - 'Little Women'

Best Actor: Lee Sung Min - 'Reborn Rich'

Best Actress: Song Hye Kyo - 'The Glory'

Best Supporting Actor: Jo Woo Jin - 'Narco Saints'

Best Supporting Actress: Lim Ji Yeon - 'The Glory'

Best New Actor: Mon Sang Min - 'Under the Queen's Umbrella'

Best New Actress: Noh Yoon Seo - 'Crash Course in Romance'

Best Male Variety Entertainer: Kim Jong Kook

Best Female Variety Entertainer: Lee Eun Ji

TikTok Popularity Award: Jinyoung, IU

Film Category

Grand Prize: 'Decision to Leave'

Best Film: 'The Night Owl'

Best Director: Park Chan Wook - 'Decision to Leave'

Best New Director: Ahn Tae Jin - 'The Night Owl'

Best Screen Play: Jung Ju Ri - 'Next Sohee'

Technical Award: Lee Mo Gae - 'Hunt'

Best Actor: Ryu Jun Yeol - 'The Night Owl'

Best Actress: Tang Wei - 'Decision to Leave'

Best Supporting Actor: Byun Yo Han - 'Hansan: Rising Dragon'

Best Supporting Actress: Park Se Wan - '6/45'

Best New Actor: Jinyoung - 'Christmas Carol'

Best New Actress: Kim Si Eun - 'Next Sohee'

Gucci Impact Award: 'Next Sohee'

Theatre Category

Baeksang Play: No winner

Best Short Play: 'A Little Lonely Monologue and Always Friendly Songs'

Acting Award: Ha Ji Seong - 'Teenage Dick'

RELATED VIDEO: