Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo went to see an opera in Verona, Italy while on vacation.

The actor shared on Instagram on Monday a photo of their date night, saying it was the “perfect evening” to see an opera.

The celebrity couple watched “Aida" by Verdi as recommended by the ambassador of Italy to the Philippines when they met a few days before their trip to Italy.

“Perfect timing it was showing during our scheduled trip and we were able to get fantastic seats,” Guidicelli said.

What made the whole experience even better was that the opera was staged at the historic Arena di Verona.

“[It] was mind blowing! The show was fantastic with singers belting Italian lyrics with so much emotion,” Guidicelli gushed.

The actor then said he make a video about that evening which he will share with their followers.

Early this month, Guidicelli and Geronimo personally met with Italian Ambassador Marco Clemente, with whom they had “a fruitful conversation on strengthening the Filipino-Italian relationship.”

Following their meeting, the actor also teased that “exciting times” lie ahead.

Guidicelli hails from an Italian family. He is one of the popular actors in the country with Italian descent.

Guidicelli married Geronimo in February 2020.