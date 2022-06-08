Home  >  Entertainment

Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo meet with Italian ambassador

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2022 05:02 PM

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo have personally met with the ambassador of Italy to the Philippines.

A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog)

“A nice morning coffee with the Italian Ambassador, Ambasciatore Marco Clemente. A fruitful conversation on strengthening the Filipino-Italian relationship,” Guidicelli said.

Following their meeting, the actor also teased that “exciting times” lie ahead.

Guidicelli hails from an Italian family. He is one of the popular actors in the country with Italian descent.

Guidicelli married Geronimo in February 2020.

