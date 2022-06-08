MANILA -- Celebrity couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo have personally met with the ambassador of Italy to the Philippines.

Guidicelli shared photos of their meeting on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

“A nice morning coffee with the Italian Ambassador, Ambasciatore Marco Clemente. A fruitful conversation on strengthening the Filipino-Italian relationship,” Guidicelli said.

Following their meeting, the actor also teased that “exciting times” lie ahead.

Guidicelli hails from an Italian family. He is one of the popular actors in the country with Italian descent.

Guidicelli married Geronimo in February 2020.