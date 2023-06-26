John and Camille Prats' parents renew wedding vows

MANILA -- The parents of celebrity siblings John Prats and Camille Prats had a renewal of vows to mark their 40th wedding anniversary.

The event happened in Boracay and was witnessed by the Prats siblings, their family and friends.

On Instagram, John shared ac clip from the special occasion as he thanked God God for blessing them with their parents Daniel and Alma.

"Happy 40th anniversary! Thank you Lord God for blessing us with parents like you. Wala na kaming hihilingin pa. Love you guys!" John captioned his post.



"Surprised our parents with a renewal of wows on their 40th wedding anniversary. It is by God's goodness that we get to celebrate and witness their love & marriage with our lolas who walked them down the aisle, us their children and their apos. God has been so so good indeed. Lots of happy tears were shed," Camille wrote on her Instagram page.

In a previous interview with Boy Abunda, Camille, a former child star, said she is blessed to have parents who guided her.

Meanwhile, John credited his parents for his longevity in show business.

"Sa buong journey ko, ang parents ko sobrang laking factor. That's why tumagal din siguro ako ng 30 years kasi sila ang mga taong nagre-remind sa akin to be humble, huwag lalaki ang ulo mo, be professional and do your best," John said in an interview on "Magandang Buhay" early this year.

