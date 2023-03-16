Camille Prats considers being child star 'a blessing'

MANILA -- Actress Camille Prats considers her career as a child star a blessing.

In an interview with TV host Boy Abunda, Prats was asked if she felt that her childhood was taken away from her because she started early in show business.

"Alam mo Tito Boy, nung bata pa ako palagi kong naririnig 'yon sa mga tao around me, especially sa mga may edad na parang 'kawawa ka naman kasi ang bata-bata mo pa nagtatrabaho ka na, hindi normal ang childhood mo.' That's what I would normally hear from people. But to be honest Tito Boy, I had a very unique childhood. And totoo 'yun, na hindi ko man naranasan 'yung kung ano ba 'yung 'normal' na childhood para sa karamihan but I would like to think na ‘yung buhay na ibinigay sa akin ng Diyos is the life that He really wanted for me," Prats said.

Prats also stressed that she had a happy childhood.

"Hindi siya kapareho ng iba, unique siya but I had so much fun. (Happy childhood?) Yes. I love what I was doing even until now. Tito Boy, I'm so grateful to be in the business for 30 years. I really think it's a blessing. And 'yung buhay ko na 'yon, nung kabataan ko, remembering all the projects that I did those were happy memories for me," she added.

Prats joined showbiz as part of ABS-CBN's kiddie gag show "Ang TV."

"'Ang TV' puro mga bata, ang dami ko ring kalaro. Pero nagte-taping kami, pero natututo kami. Ang gusto ko sigurong sabihin, ang perspective ko ay nag-aaral tayo para magtrabaho pagdating ng panahon. I had the privilege to actually experience, hands-on experience, of what real world is like at the age of seven years old," said Prats, adding that she is blessed to have parents who guided her.

Prats rose to stardom when she starred in the '90s classic "Sarah... Ang Munting Prinsesa," the 1995 Filipino film adaptation of the anime series “Princess Sarah.” Also part of the movie is Kapamilya star Angelica Panganiban, who played the school maid Becky.



