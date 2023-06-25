Taylor Swift adds 3 more 'Eras' tour dates in Singapore

Filipino fans now have a greater likelihood of getting the opportunity to attend Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in neighboring Singapore.

This, after the global superstar added three more dates of the concert series at the National Stadium in Singapore to be held in March next year.

With the announcement of new dates, Swift is now scheduled to perform on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 in 2024 for her only stop in Southeast Asia.

Singapore will be singing even more… at 3 NEW SHOWS just added to #SingaporeTSTheErasTour!



More info at https://t.co/K1TMzUp3uY 🎶 pic.twitter.com/EiQMfyDdlP — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) June 25, 2023

Aside from Singapore, Swift will also stage four shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on February 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Based on her schedule, Swift will bring her Eras concert to various parts of the world until August 2024.

The Eras Tour, which kicked off in March, is a tribute to all of Swift's albums, including her most recent, "Midnights", and those which lacked their own tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as "Lover," "Folklore," and "Evermore".

