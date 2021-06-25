‘Isang Tinig, Isang Lahi’ free virtual concert moved to July 3-4

The gathering of the country’s top music stars for the “Isang Tinig, Isang Lahi” virtual concert has been rescheduled to July 3 and 4 to coincide with the commemoration of Filipino-American Friendship Day in the Philippines.

Organized by the Fil-Am Voice United (FAVU), the free concert was first scheduled to stream on ABS-CBN’s digital venue KTX.ph at 8 p.m. on June 26 and 10 a.m. on June 27.

According to KTX's Facebook announcement, tickets for the initial dates of the concert will still be honored on the new concert dates.

While the virtual concert can be watched for free, viewers are encouraged to include donations in their e-tickets for the benefit of Caritas Philippines, PGH Medical Foundation, Philippine Relief and Development Services, Tuloy Foundation, and ABS-CBN Foundation.

Included in the lineup of "Isang Tinig, Isang Lahi" are Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Lea Salonga, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Martin Nievera, Jose Mari Chan, Gary Valenciano, Apl.de.Ap, Bamboo, Moira dela Torre, Ian Veneracion, Maymay Entrata, David Pomeranz, and Pilita Corrales.

Top talents of Star Magic such as Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Liza Soberano, and Enrique Gil have also appeared in videos promoting the virtual concert.

In an earlier press conference, project chair Cory Quirino described the upcoming event as "a 2.5-hour musical humanitarian project that attempts to reach out to fellow Filipinos all over the world, and those who love the Philippines."

FAVU chair Nimfa Gamez, for her part, said they are hoping to raise $1 million through the "Isang Tinig, Isang Lahi" show.

