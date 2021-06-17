Manny Pacquiao to join PH music stars in free virtual concert

MANILA -- Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao is set to join some of the Philippines' top music stars in a free virtual concert later this month.

Billed as "Isang Tinig, Isang Lahi," the show organized by Filipino American Voice United (FAVU) will be streamed on ABS-CBN's digital venue KTX.ph at 8 p.m. on June 26 and 10 a.m. on June 27.

While the virtual concert can be watched for free, viewers are encouraged to include donations in their e-tickets for the benefit of Caritas Philippines, PGH Medical Foundation, Philippine Relief and Development Services, Tuloy Foundation, and ABS-CBN Foundation.

In a press conference on Thursday, "Isang Tinig, Isang Lahi" project chair Cory Quirino described the upcoming event as "a 2.5-hour musical humanitarian project that attempts to reach out to fellow Filipinos all over the world, and those who love the Philippines."

Acknowledging ABS-CBN's wide digital reach, she hopes that many people will watch the concert and share their blessings with those in need.

"The idea really is to heal every heart and for them to never lose hope. At the same time, in between all those messages... are the songs of these wonderful artists that are giving their talent to make the message even more heartfelt," Quirino said.

"So every song supports the message. Iyan ang aming flow sa two and a half hours na concert," she added.

Part of the lineup of "Isang Tinig, Isang Lahi" are Pacquiao, Lea Salonga, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Martin Nievera, Jose Mari Chan, Gary Valenciano, Apl.de.Ap, Bamboo, Moira dela Torre, Ian Veneracion, Maymay Entrata, David Pomeranz, and Pilita Corrales.

Top talents of Star Magic such as Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Liza Soberano, and Enrique Gil have also appeared in videos promoting the virtual concert.

Pacquiao, for his part, said he will perform two songs during the "Isang Tinig, Isang Lahi" event.

"Ito po ay napakalaking karangalan, to be part of this event. Maraming matutulungan ang event na ito na mga pamilya na affected by this pandemic," he said.

When asked about the songs he will perform at the virtual concert, he replied: "Probably mga kanta ko, 'yung 'Lalaban Ako' and 'Para Sa 'Yo.'"

FAVU chair Nimfa Gamez, for her part, said they are hoping to raise $1 million through the "Isang Tinig, Isang Lahi" show.

"One million, hindi pesos, pero dollars sana," she said.

