WATCH: Gela Atayde gets birthday surprise

MANILA -- Arjo and Ria Atayde turned to social media to share their birthday greetings for their youngest sister Gela, who is now making a name in show business.

In their respective Instagram pages, Ria and Arjo uploaded snaps of them with Gela.

"I’m so proud of what you’ve become and I know that you can do greater things. Kuya is always here… Happy Birthday to the best dancer I know! I love you soooo much," Arjo captioned his post.

"How are you already 21? Even so, you’ll always be our litol baby. May this year be the year you get what your heart desires and deserves. I love you forever! Here’s to more adventures together," Ria wrote.

Also on Instagram, Sylvia Sanchez, the mother of the Atayde siblings, shared clips and snaps taken from the birthday surprise for Gela.

Gela, known for her dancing prowess, is set to represent the country in the international stage.

This after her group Legit Status finished as first runner-up in the Megacrew Division of the 2023 Philippine Hiphop Dance Championship.

Currently, Gela is gearing up for the upcoming series "Senior High."