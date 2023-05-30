Sylvia Sanchez's daughter Gela Atayde will be representing the country in the international stage.

This after the her group Legit Status finished as first runner-up in the Megacrew Division of the 2023 Philippine Hiphop Dance Championship.

"Didn’t think I’d make it here but here I am. See you in 2 months, Phoenix," Atayde said.

They will be representing the country in the World Hiphop Dance Championship in Phoenix, Arizona in June.

"Nothing but love and gratitude for everyone's continuous support. We can't wait to represent the country once more at Phoenix, Arizona!" Legit Status said in an Instagram post.

Gela is one of the daughters of Sanchez with husband Art Atayde. Two of her siblings are in showbiz -- Arjo and Ria.