WATCH: New trailer for much-anticipated 'Kingdom' spin-off

MANILA -- Netflix on Tuesday finally unveiled the main poster of the much-anticipated “Kingdom” spin-off starring South Korean actress Jun Ji-Hyun as Ashin.

In the previous teaser poster that was first released in February, Ashin was standing with her back turned, while the new and main poster features her facing forward with her face revealed as she confidently grasps her bow.



Netflix

Along with unveiling of the main poster is the release of the special episode’s second trailer that starts out with a scene of a tiger attacking people deep in the forest.

Following that, it shows young Ashin (Kim Si-a) tell her father about a strange plant that can bring a dead person back to life.

Concerned about Ashin, her father warns her against searching for it. However, Ashin cannot be dissuaded due to her mother’s serious illness.

Ashin returns to the forest searching for the resurrection plant when she hears the screams of many people. Lastly, Ashin voices her wishes for “them to shed tears of blood” which foreshadows an exciting tale of vengeance.

In a virtual event last February, series writer Kim Eun-hee said she’s always wanted to do a special episode about the resurrection plant since the very beginning but what made it possible is the success of the first two seasons of period zombie series.

Director Kim Seong-hun, for his part, said they could not be more grateful for the enthusiasm the series has received from its global audience because it kept the project moving forward.

“We have launched two respective series over the years and it’s turned out to be an even bigger success than we imagined. It was a very surreal and unique experience to see all the massive responses from the global audience in real time,” he said.

“Since we were able to join forces [with Netflix] on this, I thought we were able to eliminate all the prejudice and all the obstacles that came ahead of us. Netflix has provided us with its utmost support.”

On working with Ji-Hyun, Seong-hun said: “There’s no need to mention what a brilliant actor she is. She’s put on a wonderful performance over the years and she is one of the most loved actresses in Korea.”

“When we shot in Jeju Island for the first time, not only myself but all the staff members instantly knew why she is receiving so much love from the global audience. You will be able to see more of her brilliant acting in ‘Ashin of the North.’”

Titled “Kingdom: Ashin of the North,” the spin-off will start streaming on Netflix July 23.