FIRST LOOK: Jun Ji-Hyun as Ashin in 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North'

MANILA -- Netflix on Thursday gave fans a first glimpse of South Korean actress Jun Ji-Hyun as Ashin, the lead character in the much-anticipated “Kingdom” spin-off.

Titled “Kingdom: Ashin of the North,” the special episode follows Ashin, the heiress to a northern Jurchen town, and the secret behind the resurrection plant.

In a virtual event, series writer Kim Eun-hee said she’s always wanted to do a special episode about the resurrection plant since the very beginning but what made it possible is the success of the first two seasons of period zombie series.

Director Kim Seong-hun, for his part, said they could not be more grateful for the enthusiasm the series has received from its global audience because it kept the project moving forward.

“We have launched two respective series over the years and it’s turned out to be an even bigger success than we imagined. It was a very surreal and unique experience to see all the massive responses from the global audience in real time,” he said.

“Since we were able to join forces [with Netflix] on this, I thought we were able to eliminate all the prejudice and all the obstacles that came ahead of us. Netflix has provided us with its utmost support.”

On working with Ji-Hyun, Seong-hun said: “There’s no need to mention what a brilliant actor she is. She’s put on a wonderful performance over the years and she is one of the most loved actresses in Korea.”

“When we shot in Jeju Island for the first time, not only myself but all the staff members instantly knew why she is receiving so much love from the global audience. You will be able to see more of her brilliant acting in ‘Ashin of the North.’”

Seong-hun said the special spin-off is currently in post-production and will be released within the year.

