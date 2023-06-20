Home  >  Entertainment

After 13 years, Gladys Reyes returns to 'It's Showtime' as 'hurado'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 20 2023 01:36 PM

MANILA -- Actress Gladys Reyes is back on the ABS-CBN noontime program "It's Showtime" as one of the judges of Mini Ms. U, which also marked its return on Monday, June 19.

On Instagram, Reyes shared photos taken from her first day as a "hurado."

In the caption, she said that if feels good to be reunited with Vice Ganda and to see Anne Curtis again.

"It's good to be back after 13 years in Showtime," she said. 

Last April, Reyes made headlines after winning the Best Actress trophy during the Metro Manila Summer Film Festival for her role in the movie “Apag.”

