Agency says 'difficult to confirm' Park Seo-joon dating rumors: report

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon, left, is rumored to be dating YouTuber xooos, right. Photo from Park and xooos' Instagram accounts

The management company of Park Seo-joon has responded to rumors that the popular South Korean actor is in a relationship with a YouTuber, according to a report.

Park's agency, Awesome ENT, said it was "difficult" to validate whether the actor was in a relationship with singer and internet personality xooos, South Korean entertainment news website Soompi reported.

"It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life. We’re sorry. Please kindly understand,"Awesome ENT said in a statement, as per the Soompi article.

The statement was in response to an earlier report by a South Korean media outlet, which claimed that Park and xooos were dating after meeting through mutual friends.

xooos' agency issued a similar comment, saying "It is difficult to confirm," according to the Soompi report.

Park is best known for starring in K-dramas such as "Hwarang," "Fight for My Way," "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim" and "Itaewon Class."

xooos is a singer and YouTuber whose channel has over 1.54 million subscribers.

