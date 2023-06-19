K-pop girl group NewJeans. Photo: Instagram/@newjeans_Official

Fast-rising K-pop girl group NewJeans announced Monday it would make a comeback in July with a new extended play (EP).

On Twitter, the five-member group said it would put out its second EP titled "Get Up" on July 21, with a pre-release track set to drop on July 7.

The Twitter post includes a 17-second teaser video, which appears to depict the NewJeans members as the iconic cartoon superheroes the Powerpuff Girls.

The new EP comes just six months since the group consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein released the single album "OMG."

NewJeans rose to prominence shortly after debuting in July 2022, thanks to their easy-listening songs reminiscent of late 1990s to early 2000s pop and R&B.

The quintet were recently featured on Time Magazine's list of Next Generation Leaders.

