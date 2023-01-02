K-pop girl group NewJeans. Photo: Twitter/@NewJeans_ADOR

After a successful debut in 2022, K-pop girl group NewJeans is wasting no time, kicking off the new year with the release of a fresh single.

On Monday, the five-piece act under label All Doors One Room (ADOR) dropped "OMG" and an accompanying music video for the song.

ADOR described "OMG" as a hip-hop and R&B song with elements from the UK garage and trap genres, according to a report by news agency Yonhap.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The video for "OMG" showed the members in what appeared to be a medical facility, with Hanni talking about how she realized, "I was actually an iPhone."

Actor Kim Joo-heon, who starred in the drama "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," and webtoon writer-turned-entertainer Lee Mal-nyeon made appearances in the video.

Ahead of "OMG," NewJeans put out "Ditto" as a pre-release single in December.

The chart-topping "Ditto" notably had two music videos that starred rising actors Park Ji-hu (from "All of Us Are Dead" and "Little Women") and Choi Hyun-wook ("Twenty-Five Twenty-One").

NewJeans has been making waves in K-pop since its surprise debut in July 2022 with "Attention," which was released without any prior promotion or details on the group and its lineup — a rare move in South Korea's idol music scene.

The following month, the band released its debut self-titled extended play, which included "Attention" and two other singles.

Critics have praised the group for its refreshing sound reminiscent of '90s and early 2000s pop and R&B, with single "Cookie" landing on New York Times journalist Jon Caramanica's list of best songs from 2022.

Composed of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, NewJeans is managed by ADOR, an independent sub-label of K-pop giant Hybe Corp.

RELATED VIDEO