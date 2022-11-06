Photo from Malumpati Cold Spring View's Facebook page.

MANILA — K-drama star Choi Hyun-Wook was spotted Saturday in a tourist spot in Pandan, Antique.

In a Facebook post, Malumpati Cold Spring View shared snaps of the "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" chilling in the area.

After acting in thrillers such as “The Silent Sea” and “All Of Us Are Dead”, he switched gears to a heartwarming story of friendship during turbulent times.

“Twenty-Five Twenty-One” follows five youths who try to chase their dreams against the backdrop of the 1998 Asian financial crisis. The title refers to the ages of the two main characters, Na Hee-do and Baek Yi-jin.

He said he hoped the audience would be able to relate to the series, noting how the 1998 financial crisis and the current COVID-19 pandemic are both “challenging times.”

“Looking at how these young people go through life in 1998, that would actually give some messages that can resonate with the present-day audience,” he said.

