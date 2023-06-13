K-pop girl group NewJeans in its promotional video for McDonald's. Screengrab from video on McDonald's Facebook page

The wait is over, Filo Bunnies! McDonald's Philippines launched Tuesday its campaign with fast-rising K-pop group NewJeans, which comes with a dance challenge.

Under the campaign, McDonald's six pieces of Chicken McNuggets and McChicken sandwich can each be purchased a la carte with a NewJeans-inspired packaging for P99, the fast food giant said in a press release.

The special packaging features the five-member girl group's iconic bunny character.

The campaign also involves a dance challenge, which was demonstrated by the NewJeans members in a video published by McDonald's.

The collaboration between McDonald's and NewJeans was first launched in South Korea last June 1 and is set to be released in other Asian territories in the coming months.

Debuting in July 2022 with the single "Attention," NewJeans — composed of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — has been making waves in the K-pop scene with its easy-listening tracks reminiscent of late 1990s to early 2000s pop and R&B.

The quintet was recently included in Time Magazine's list of Next Generation Leaders, with the publication highlighting the group's achievements, such as being the fastest Korean act to hit one billion streams on Spotify "despite having released only a handful of songs."

McDonald's previously worked with K-pop sensation BTS, which comes from the same company as NewJeans, for a campaign involving its chicken nuggets product.

