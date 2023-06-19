Filipino-Canadian actor Gordon Cormier shone as Aang in the first look of the Netflix live-action remake "Avatar: The Legend of Aang."

Fans praised the production for the detailed arrow tattoo of Cormier, as well as the three other actors of the show.

Dallas Liu plays the role of villain-turned-protagonist Prince Zuko along with Kiawentiio as Katara and Ian Ousley as Sokka from the Southern water tribe.

The "Avatar: The Legend of Aang" live action series is expected to be released by Netflix in 2024.

It is based on the animated series “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” which aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008.