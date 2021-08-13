Photo from Gordon Cormier's Instagram account

Filipino-Canadian actor Gordon Cormier has been tapped to play the lead role for ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ live action series on streaming platform Netflix.

Netflix announced on its Instagram account the four actors of the upcoming series, led by Cormier who will be portraying the role of Aang.

Joining the young actor are Kiawentiio Tarbell, who will be Katara; Ian Ousley, who will be the series’ Sokka; and Dallas Liu, who will be portraying Zuko.

Cormier expressed excitement about the Netfflix adaptation.

“Wow! I’m so honored to be casted as the legendary Aang in Netflix’s live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender! Yip yip,” he said on Instagram.

“It’s going to be a crazy ride! I want to thank production for casting me.”

The “Avatar: The Last Airbender” aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008.

