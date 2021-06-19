Jake Ejercito happy to pursue ‘childhood dream’ with Star Magic

MANILA—“I haven’t felt elated in a long while.”

This was how Jake Ejercito described his feelings after officially signing his contract with Star Magic on Saturday.

“I actually met Direk Lauren (Dyogi, head of Star Magic) 3 days before the pandemic started. I had to wait until now just for this moment,” Ejercito said.

According to Ejercito, being part of ABS-CBN’s talent management arm is an honor and a privilege for him because it’s his way of fulfilling a childhood dream.

“Both my parents were in showbiz before, my father Joseph Estrada and my mother Laarni Enriquez. Growing up, considering both my parents are from showbiz, my older sister and I, it was sort of our childhood dream to follow their footsteps. We wanted to enter the industry as well,” he said.

“I remember back in grade school, I was part of drama clubs and repertory and stuff like that. This is still something new to me. Exciting, because it’s been a childhood dream of mine,” he added.

Now that he’s with Star Magic, the biggest talent agency in the Philippines, Ejercito said he could not wait to learn more about the craft of acting and to learn from amazing and brilliant artists.

When asked if his parents shared to him advice now that he’s in showbiz too, he said: “A lot actually. Apart from always being on time and doing the work, I guess what stands out is, sabi nila, to always make use of your eyes in front of the camera.”

Ejercito is part of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You,” in which his character will figure in a love triangle with a couple portrayed by Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino.