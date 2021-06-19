Over 40 artists sign with ABS-CBN during Star Magic Black Pen Day

MANILA—ABS-CBN signed more than 40 stars during the Star Magic Black Pen Day on Saturday, as the company remains committed to champion Filipino talents within the local entertainment scene.

Star Magic and ABS-CBN entertainment production head Laurenti Dyogi led the momentous occasion, saying he feels honored “to help fulfill the dreams of our artists, to attain their highest potential in their chosen craft and be responsible members of the entertainment community and of this nation.”

“To date, Star Magic is the biggest talent agency in the country and we continue to grow our family. There is strength in numbers. Our actors, singers, hosts, comedians and social media influencers will work together, collaborate and create content for various platforms. We dream to grow bigger and go global. To see our artists perform alongside the best artists in the world is what we will strive to achieve,” Dyogi said.

“Star Magic will also start creating content that will entertain, inform and educate our audience locally and globally. This will be a family that learns together, collaborates and grows together.”

Dyogi said there is a lot of opportunities, and Star Magic vows to aggressively seek those out for its talents.

Aside from welcoming the artists into the fold, he also announced the integration of all management groups in ABS-CBN under the Star Magic umbrella.

Furthermore, he announced Star Magic’s strategic partnerships and co-management deals with various independent managers.

“We will all dream together to nurture the best Filipino artists and performers we can all be truly proud of. This is only the beginning. We enjoin you to be part of the magic,” he said.

Among the Kapamilyas that were part of the contract signing event were actors John Arcilla, Sandino Martin, Marc Solis, and singer Angeline Quinto.

Several new artists also inked their respective deals with the network including Kaila Estrada, Arabella Davao, Mary Joy Apostol, Zabel Lamberth, Rans Rifol, Vance Larena, Maureen Wroblewitz, Paolo Gumabao, Luis Vera-Perez, Sela, Migo Manikan, Vitto Neri, and “Marry Me, Marry You” star Jake Ejercito.

RISE Artists Studio talents, such as Gigi De Lana, Zach Castaneda, Shanaia Gomez, Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza, Jayda, and “Hello, Stranger” breakout star JC Alcantara also signed their contracts on the historic day.

Moreover, artists from partner talent agencies signed on with ABS-CBN including Alyssa Muhlach and Kiko Estrada from Arnold Vegafria’s ALV Events International, and Krystle, Lara Maigue, Moira Lacambra, Aikee, Poppert Bernadas, Gian Magdangal, Davey Langit, and Anthony Barion from Ogie Alcasid’s ATEAM.

Star Music’s Sab and Recio, Polaris’ Janine Berdin, Sheena Belarmino, JM Yosures, and iDolls, and Star Hunt’s Ashley Del Mundo, Tan Roncal, Kiara Takahashi, Richard Juan, Lou Yanong, Kobie Brown, and Andi Abaya likesise inked a deal with the network’s talent management arm.