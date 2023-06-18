Cast member US actress Linda Hamilton poses for photographs during the Japanese premiere of 'Terminator: Dark Fate' in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2019. Frank Robichon, EPA-EFE/File.



American actress Linda Hamilton will be joining the cast of “Stranger Things” for its fifth and final season.

Hamilton announced this herself through a pre-recorded video that was shown during the Tudum event of Netflix on Sunday (Manila time).

“I am Linda Hamilton and I am so excited to share this news with you. I am joining the cast for Stranger Things 5,” she said in the short clip.

“I don’t know how to be a fangirl and an actress at the same time. I’m going to work on that… I’ll see you in Hawkins,” she added.

The exact role which the “Terminator” star will play has yet to be revealed.

It was in February 2022 when “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer said that the series will finally close its story with its fifth and final season.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for 'Stranger Things.' At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you’ll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last,” the Duffer brothers said.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of 'Stranger Things;' new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down,” they added.

Since its release in 2016, “Stranger Things” became a global phenomenon garnering over 65 awards and 175 nominations, including the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others.

The three-time Emmy Award Nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, with Season 3 amassing 582 million view hours and ranking as the second most popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10. Season 2 had 427 million view hours ranking at No. 10.

Due to its unprecedented length, its Season 4 was released in two volumes. The first one was on May 27 last year, while the second was released on July 1 last year.