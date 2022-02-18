'Stranger Things' finally ending with Season 5

Netflix announced on Thursday the release date of the much-awaited fourth season of the hit sci-fi series “Stranger Things.”

In an open letter to fans, creators Matt and Ross Duffer said “Stranger Things 4” proved to be “the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.”

Given the season’s unprecedented length, they said Season 4 will be released in two volumes. The first one will be released on May 27, while the second will be released five weeks later on July 1.

“So that's the good news. It's coming soon. And it's bigger than ever,” the two added.

However, this will also be the beginning of the end. According to the Duffers, “Stranger Things” will finally close its story with its fifth and final season.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for 'Stranger Things.' At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you’ll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last,” the Duffer brothers said.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of 'Stranger Things;' new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down,” they added.

Since its release in 2016, “Stranger Things” became a global phenomenon garnering over 65 awards and 175 nominations, including the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others.

The three-time Emmy Award Nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, with Season 3 amassing 582 million view hours and ranking as the second most popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10. Season 2 had 427 million view hours ranking at No. 10.