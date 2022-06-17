MANILA – Unlike her fiery character in "The Broken Marriage Vow," Sue Ramirez is a sweet younger sister to veteran actress Jodi Sta. Maria in real life.

As Sta. Maria turned 40, Ramirez could not help but shower her co-star with praises and love as she described her as a big blessing.

Ramirez took to Instagram to pen Sta. Maria a heartwarming birthday greeting Thursday, where she admitted the great influence of the latter in her life.

"One of life's biggest blessings was that I was given the great honor to work with you. You may not know, Ate but you have influenced my life in so many ways," Ramirez said in her post.

According to the young actress, she learned from Sta. Maria by merely observing her when they were filming the ABS-CBN series together.

"I just had to observe how amazing you were. At work, to your family and friends, and how you take care of yourself and the people around you. No one ever does it like you, Ate. Always graceful. Always sincere. Always kind," she added.

Ramirez reiterated how much she idolizes Sta. Maria, especially in her craft.

“I have always and will forever look up to you. I love you, my Ate! Happiest birthday to you! I wish you a happy mind and heart today and every day,” she said.

Sta. Maria and Ramirez are co-stars in “The Broken Marriage Vow," which is now down to its final episodes.