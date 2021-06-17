Janella Salvador goes back to work after 15 months

MANILA – Janella Salvador has finally returned to work after taking a 15-month break to give birth and look after her infant son, Jude.

On Instagram, the actress shared her photo back inside the ABS-CBN compound where she can be seen all glammed up.

“Today, I was finally able to work for the first time in 15 months,” she wrote in the caption.

Salvador also used the hashtag #happyday to describe how she was feeling.

In an interview with Slater Young and Kryz Uy in their podcast last April, Salvador explained at that time that she needed more time to settle down before she can be separated with her son Jude for a long time.

“When I was in the UK, I was super excited to get back and work. But now that I’m here, I realized na it’s so hard pala to settle down. When you’re coming from a different country and you have a baby, I really need more time to settle down,” she said.

“Because when I work, because of COVID, tapings now are locked-in so I have to leave him for about three weeks straight. I can’t see him,” she added.

At that time, Salvador said she has to make sure that she would leave Jude with someone she trusts and with someone who will really take care of him.

“It’s hard. It’s really hard just thinking about it,” she said.

Salvador and Markus Paterson flew to the United Kingdom in September 2020, or a month before the actress gave birth to Jude.

The couple returned to the Philippines with their son only in February.