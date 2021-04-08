Janella Salvador asked: 'Are you ready to go back to work?'

MANILA – Janella Salvador does not seem quite ready to get back to work just yet.

In an interview with Slater Young and Kryz Uy in their podcast, Salvador explained that she needs more time to settle down before she’s able to be separated with her son Jude for a long time.

“When I was in the UK, I was super excited to get back and work. But now that I’m here, I realized na it’s so hard pala to settle down. When you’re coming from a different country and you have a baby, I really need more time to settle down,” she said.

“Because when I work, because of COVID, tapings now are locked-in so I have to leave him for about three weeks straight. I can’t see him,” she added.

Salvador said she has to make sure that she would leave Jude with someone she trusts and with someone who will really take care of him.

“It’s hard. It’s really hard just thinking about it,” she said.

Salvador and Markus Paterson flew to the United Kingdom in September 2020, or a month before the actress gave birth to Jude.

The couple returned to the Philippines with their son only in February.

When asked how she feels to have a child at such a young age, Salvador said: “The funny thing is even before I had Jude, I’m such a lola. I’m an introvert, I stay home, I enjoy my quiet time. So when Jude came, I have someone else to spend my quiet time with.”

Salvador said having a child did not really affect her, although other people would tell her that she would “lose your younger years” and won’t be able to explore anymore.

“I’m fine. I’m happy. I’ve always dreamt about being a mom. I don’t know if it’s weird but it’s really one of my dreams,” she said.

